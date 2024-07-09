Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80. The company has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

