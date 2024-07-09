Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 157.0% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $423.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

