Comparing DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DriveItAway alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 2.35 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 11.03 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DriveItAway and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

(Get Free Report)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.