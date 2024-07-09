Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $895,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,766,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,289. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

