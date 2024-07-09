Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 830,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

