Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

