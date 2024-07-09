Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. 200,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 331,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Specifically, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.