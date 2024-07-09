Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.51. 4,971,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

