CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. 1,166,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,292. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.