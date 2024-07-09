Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 5%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.47. 76,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 305,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,923,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.