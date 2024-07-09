Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.48.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

