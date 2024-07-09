Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.68. 894,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $559.87. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

