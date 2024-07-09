Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 620,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,742. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

