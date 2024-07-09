Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 247.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.23. 333,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,243. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

