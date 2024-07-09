Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.34. 21,928,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,404,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $497.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

