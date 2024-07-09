Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 716,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 251,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $593.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $3,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $21,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.



