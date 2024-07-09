CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGR remained flat at $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 262,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,104. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.