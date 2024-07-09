Cashaa Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,613.86 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $113,613.86 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Cashaa Token Profile
Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cashaa Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.
