Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 365,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 81.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. 2,575,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

