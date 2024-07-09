Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.61 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $469.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

