Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$69.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$65.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.