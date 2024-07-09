Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.45 and last traded at C$37.25. Approximately 3,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.17.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
