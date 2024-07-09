Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caffyns Trading Up 9.8 %

CFYN stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Caffyns has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 482.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 476.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caffyns

In other Caffyns news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £5,364.73 ($6,871.69). Insiders own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

