Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.01. 2,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53.

Brompton Oil Split Company Profile

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

