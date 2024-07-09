Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $133.88

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,042 shares of company stock worth $30,357,437. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,509,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.03 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

