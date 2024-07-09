Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $29.40

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 286,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,259,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,527,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Element Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

