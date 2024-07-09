Brokerages Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Price Target at C$12.28

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Insiders sold 193,400 shares of company stock worth $2,392,633 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

