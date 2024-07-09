Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.14

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.14.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus
Institutional Trading of Cactus
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Cactus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cactus Stock Performance
Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Cactus has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Cactus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.
