British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 3,976,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,478. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

