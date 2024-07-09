Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 6.2%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $65.80. 949,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,366,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.