bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $630 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.67.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bpost NV/SA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

bpost NV/SA Cuts Dividend

About bpost NV/SA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

