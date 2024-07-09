Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$106.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBD.B stock opened at C$86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$94.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.15.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

