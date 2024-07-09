Boit C F David Acquires Shares of 825 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 232.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $886.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,704. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $525.06 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.