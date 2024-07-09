Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

