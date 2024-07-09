Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.98. 644,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,396,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.