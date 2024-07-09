Blast Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133.60 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blast has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Blast has a market cap of $265.15 million and approximately $133.60 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,636,482,483 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,615,242,700.342464 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01520153 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $143,856,024.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

