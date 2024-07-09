Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,466,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 657,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

