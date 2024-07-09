Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 59,296 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOX. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

