BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 805,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

