Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

