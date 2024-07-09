Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 0.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.33. 3,148,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,561,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

