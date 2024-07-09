Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.