AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY25 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZZ opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

