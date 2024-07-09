Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $252.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Argus upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 565,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its 200 day moving average is $214.29. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

