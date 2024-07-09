Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,365,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 881,371 shares.The stock last traded at $35.28 and had previously closed at $35.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avangrid by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Avangrid by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.