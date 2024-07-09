AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $3,112.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,112.71.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,834.65 on Thursday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,878.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,874.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

