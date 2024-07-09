ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of ATI worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 103,225.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of ATI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. 1,111,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,676. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

