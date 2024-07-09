AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
AssetCo Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of ASTO opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.71 million, a PE ratio of -411.11 and a beta of 0.46. AssetCo has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
