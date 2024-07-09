AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AssetCo Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of ASTO opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.71 million, a PE ratio of -411.11 and a beta of 0.46. AssetCo has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Get AssetCo alerts:

About AssetCo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.