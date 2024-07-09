Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.