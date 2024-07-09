Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

